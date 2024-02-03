Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Reason why Feyenoord denied ‘interesting’ Leeds United reunion in January transfer window revealed

Crysencio Summerville's scintillating form for Leeds United in 2023-24 has made him a hot transfer target

By Charlie Bennett
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has revealed they wanted to sign Leeds United talisman Crysencio Summerville last month.

The winger has enjoyed a coming-of-age campaign at Elland Road this season. An impressive 12 goals and seven assists have helped Leeds launch a potential promotion campaign.

Many tipped Wilfried Gnonto to star following relegation but it has been Summerville to take centre stage. However, his form has also triggered speculation regarding a possible move away.

Reports in January suggested Liverpool - where he enjoyed one of his finest Leeds moments last season with a stoppage-time winner - were monitoring the situation. The Whites are in no desperate need to sell as they have him tied down for another two-and-a-half years.

Speaking to Voetbal Zone, Feyenoord boss Slot admitted he hoped to bring Summerville back to the Eredivisie. But financial constraints meant that was never a realistic possibility, with the 22-year-old valued at £30million.

“We have not been able to find a player who strengthens us in attack and was feasible for us,” Slot said. “It is not difficult to find such a player. I’ve said that before because I can think of a lot (of players such as this).

“However, it must also fit within our financial possibilities. A player must want to come to us and have the will to play in the Eredivisie. I’ll just mention a name so you can write about it again. I would have liked to see Summerville on our side. But he is too expensive. I have found him (to be) an interesting player for a long time.”

