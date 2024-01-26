Leeds United are now preparing for FA Cup action after taking care of business against Norwich City in the Championship during the week. Plymouth Argyle are in town for the fourth round this weekend, and the Whites should fancy their chances of progressing.

Though, with priority being placed on the Championship, Daniel Farke will need to guard against complacency to avoid an upset this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Dyche on Godfrey

Everton boss Sean Dyche has been speaking about the situation surrounding Ben Godfrey amid transfer links with Leeds over the last week or so.

“Ben is going along well. His attitude is outstanding here, he’s well thought of in the group," he said in his latest press conference. "He hasn’t had as much game-time, he’s frustrated by that, obviously. I must make it clear, he's not frustrated with me and the situation, he’s frustrated not to play. But he is a fantastic pro and continues pushing himself and the group and that’s what kind of guy he is."

Brooks speaks out

Another reported Leeds target in David Brooks has been speaking about his future, with Bournemouth still seemingly unclear over whether they want to allow the Welshman to leave this month.

"I just want to play first team football. I've had a lot of time on the sidelines and I don't want to continue there," Brooks has told the BBC. "I'd love to continue my football here but it's up to everyone what they think the best situation is. I'd rather be playing here but if he [manager Andoni Iraola] thinks there isn't guaranteed football for me here I'll try and explore opportunities elsewhere."

