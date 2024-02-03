Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean McGurk is determined to show what he can do in the senior game after joining Swindon Town from Leeds United. McGurk completed the permanent switch to the League Two outfit late on transfer deadline day and could be set to make a senior debut against Newport County this afternoon.

The winger spent two and a half seasons with the Whites after joining the club from Wigan Athletic, but he never managed to break into the senior set-up, despite catching the eye with his performances. This season has undoubtedly been the winger's best at Elland Road, starring for the U21s in the Premier League 2 and cup competitions to secure his status as one of the brightest talents in the youth ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with his Leeds contract expiring at the end of the season, he has been allowed to leave the club in order to chase opportunities in the men's game. Swindon are 14th in League Two at present, seven points behind the play-off pace, and McGurk will be pushing to not only make a difference for the Robins at the County Ground but prove himself in the senior ranks.

"It was late last night when I first heard about the interest," McGurk told Swindon's official channels. "I spoke to some of the lads who I know from here and I'm buzzing to finally get it over the line.

"I think it's got a good pathway, it's a young team, there's good opportunities and the coaches put the trust in the young players, I think that was a big push for me to come here and I can't wait to get going.

"I think it's up and downs, leaving Liverpool and going to Wigan and then back on a high going to Leeds. Football's just ups and downs. I just can't wait to get going here and meet all the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been wanting to play first team football now for a little bit of time and I finally have the chance so it's down to me to prove what I can do and show people.