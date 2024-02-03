Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gnonto was handed just an eighth league start of the season in Friday night’s Championship clash at Ashton Gate, the Italian coming into United’s Championship side to replace Dan James who is sidelined with an adductor injury.

Gnonto looked set to leave Leeds last summer upon handing in a transfer request but was later reintegrated back into the squad and proved the Leeds matchwinner in Bristol for a 1-0 victory that sent Daniel Farke’s side second.

The Italian’s powerful finish in the 47th minute represented just a second goal of the season for Gnonto who celebrated passionately in front of an ecstatic away end and then admitted post-match just what the strike meant as he outlined his Whites future hope.

BIG GOAL: Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto celebrates his matchwinner in Friday night's Championship clash at Bristol City. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

"I think this goal means a lot for me,” said Gnonto to Sky Sports. "I've been through a difficult moment and I am really happy for this goal for the team and I hope we can just keep going like this."

Asked about United’s team spirit, Gnonto declared: "I feel like this is the most important. This season we have a great group, we get along very well, we just enjoy ourselves and we just want to achieve our goals."

Gnonto was eventually substituted in the 83rd minute and replaced by Jaidon Anthony, the match winner leaving the pitch amid chants of his name from the away end. Continued rapid high press from Farke’s side led to Leeds creating a host of chances but Gnonto’s strike proved enough.

