Jayden Bogle struck the second Leeds goal in a 4-0 victory against Oxford United.

Jayden Bogle saluted the results of specific Leeds United work in training after beating Oxford United - and called for more of the same.

Leeds bagged four goals for just the second time this season but this time without reply to see off Saturday’s Championship visitors Oxford who were also unable to breach the Whites defence at the other end of the pitch.

Full back Bogle again lined up on the right hand side of that defence but the 24-year-old also made a big impact in attack as his third goal of the season finally put Leeds 2-0 up against Oxford in the 57th minute.

Oxford understandably attempted to keep Leeds at bay with a deep low block - as many sides do - yet goals from Bogle, Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon saw Leeds to their most comfortable success of the season so far.

Speaking post-match to LUTV, Bogle revealed that Leeds had been putting in plenty of work on how to create more chances as he saluted the quality to finish those chances and called for more of the same.

"We're all very happy with that result,” said Bogle. “I think the performance was there as well. We have been working a lot recently on how to create more when teams are sitting deep against us and I think we did that well.

“I think it's just about finding that final bit of quality when we get into them areas because when we do we showed we are able to score goals. I think we just need to do it more often and the goals will keep coming."