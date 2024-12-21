Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oxford United assistant coach Craig Short paid a compliment to Daniel Farke and Leeds United following the Whites' convincing 4-0 victory at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds guaranteed their place in the automatic promotion spots over Christmas with a controlling performance against the U's.

Oxford appointed Gary Rowett as their new first-team boss on Friday before the game, but due to the proximity to the fixture, had assistant coach Short in the dugout at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short admitted Oxford were unable to bridge a gulf in class between the top teams, such as Leeds, and those nearer the bottom of the table where the U's currently find themselves.

"We knew it was going to be difficult," Short said. "The game plan was just to make it difficult and make sure we're in the game at half-time, which we were.

"After conceding that early, you fear the worst, you fear you could be two and three [down] after 20-25 minutes. I wanted to explain to the players before the game that the new manager will be sitting in the stand wanting to see what sort of reaction we get from them if we did have a setback, which we did."

Oxford held out until half-time after Dan James' ninth-minute opener, but conceded a second, to Jayden Bogle, just short of the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

"I said to them at half-time, 'Let's get through the first 15 minutes without conceding. Then you make a bit nervous.'

"35,000 supporters here expecting us to be rolled over three or four, which, in the end, did happen. But I was just so disappointed with the nature of the goals we gave away against a very, very good team.

"There's a massive gulf in class in this division. We've realised that lately, Sunderland away, Middlesbrough at home, Sheffield United away, there's a big gulf but we're in a mini-league.

"[Leeds are] the best I've seen this year, by a long way," Short added. "Those boys are Premiership players and potential Premiership players. That's best I've seen, physicality and athleticism."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds remain second in the Championship table after Sheffield United defeated Cardiff City 2-0 on the road, while Oxford slip to 23rd after fellow strugglers Hull City and Portsmouth both picked up wins in the early kick-offs on Saturday.