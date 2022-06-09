Rasmus Kristensen reveals Jesse Marsch impact as Leeds United reportedly place striker bid

Rasmus Kristensen reveals Jesse Marsch impact

New Leeds United signing Rasmus Kristensen has revealed that Whites manager Jesse Marsch was a major factor in his decision to join the Elland Road outfit.

The Dane was one of Marsch's first acquisitions after becoming RB Salzburg boss in the summer of 2019 and the pair spent two seasons working together.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After joining United for a £10m fee on Wednesday, Kristensen praised the American's impact during their time in Austria.

"Jesse was the one who brought me to Salzburg and I kind of needed a little bit of a rebuild," Kristensen said.

"He specifically gave me a lot of confidence.

RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch instructs Rasmus Kristensen. Pic: Paul Ellis.

"With Jesse I evolved my game and became a better football player so I have a really good relationship with him and it's a big part of my decision to join him."

Dan James suffers Nations League disappointment

Leeds United winger Dan James took part in Wales' 2-1 Nations League defeat to the Netherlands at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Dan James in action during Wales' 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands. Pic: Michael Steele.

Amid a raft of changes to Robert Page's side, the 24-year-old kept his starting place before being replaced by Rabbi Matondo when his team were 1-0 down in the 77th minute.

In injury time, the Dragons equalised but Burnley striker Wout Weghorst headed home at the death to seal the win for the visitors.

Leeds United reportedly place striker bid

Bordeaux loanee Alberth Elis. Pic: Thibaud Moritz.

Leeds United have made a bid for Boavista forward Alberth Elis, according to French newspaper L'Équipe.

On loan at Bordeaux, Elis has bagged nine goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances this term.