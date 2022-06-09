Here, we take a look at Kristensen's career so far:
1. January 2015
Kristensen makes his international debut for Denmark Under 18s.
2. January 2016
Kristensen signs his first professional contract at FC Midtjylland, the Danish Superliga side where he has been training since he was 15 years old. He makes his senior debut from the bench in a 2-1 defeat to FC Nordsjælland in March 2016.
3. January 2018
Kristensen joins Ajax on a four-and-a-half-year contract and the defender makes eight Eredivisie appearances in the second half of the 2018/2019 season.
4. May 2019
Kristensen scores his only goal of the season in Ajax's 4-0 victory in the KNVB Cup final against Willem II.
