18 pictures of new Leeds United signing Rasmus Kristensen's career

Leeds United have signed Danish right-back Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg for a £10m fee.

By Flora Snelson
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 9:09 am

Here, we take a look at Kristensen's career so far:

1. January 2015

Kristensen makes his international debut for Denmark Under 18s.

Photo: Valerio Pennicino

2. January 2016

Kristensen signs his first professional contract at FC Midtjylland, the Danish Superliga side where he has been training since he was 15 years old. He makes his senior debut from the bench in a 2-1 defeat to FC Nordsjælland in March 2016.

Photo: Andreas Hillgreen

3. January 2018

Kristensen joins Ajax on a four-and-a-half-year contract and the defender makes eight Eredivisie appearances in the second half of the 2018/2019 season.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

4. May 2019

Kristensen scores his only goal of the season in Ajax's 4-0 victory in the KNVB Cup final against Willem II.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

