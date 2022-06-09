The defender flew out of Denmark’s Nations League camp an RB Salzburg player and will fly back into it a Whites player, kind of. A deal in the region of £10m and a five-year contract are in place, awaiting final ratification on July 1 when international transfers can go through but it’s as official as it needs to be.

Leeds were keen to get this one done, hot on the heels of the other signing from Salzburg Brenden Aaronson, so made a special request for the right-back to interrupt his international duty in order to come to West Yorkshire for medicals, paperwork and meetings with the media.

Marsch cut short a holiday in order to be at Elland Road to welcome his second summer signing, a gesture that will not have been lost on Kristensen.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Leeds interjected to put themselves between the 24-year-old and Borussia Dortmund, who appeared set to sign him a few short weeks ago, he didn’t need to hear much about the club, but he did need to feel something.

“When I heard about the opportunity I was really into it and it didn’t take a lot of minutes to convince me that it was a good idea,” he said.

“I don’t think so much about options that are not concrete but when I heard about the option I was really thrilled.

“I just needed to meet with the people who are representing the options and then I want to hear the projects, but most of all, just meet the people who are making the decision and feel the energy and that’s really important for me, that I feel welcome and wanted and I can see myself fit into the mentality and also the playing style.”