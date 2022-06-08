Leeds United winger Daniel James saw a valuable UEFA Nations League point against the Netherlands snatched away in added time at the end of the second half on Wednesday night.

The Whites man played 77 minutes as Wales faced Louis van Gaal's Dutch side in Cardiff, but was left empty-handed.

The Netherlands took the lead shortly after the second half's resumption through Teun Koopmeiners, before Rhys Norrington-Davies equalised in the second minute of stoppage time.

Rob Page's men thought they had snatched a crucial result, until Burnley's Wout Weghorst directed a diving header into the Welsh net two minutes later to seal all three points.

Consequently, James and his teammates remain bottom of their group with no points and risk relegation to League B at the end of this Nations League cycle.

This result followed Wales' historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup finals last weekend, as the nation of three million people defeated Ukraine to secure passage to their first finals since 1958.

SNATCHED AWAY: A difficult night for Wales and Dan James (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wales have two more Nations League matches this month, against Belgium and the reverse fixture versus the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Elsewhere, Mateusz Klich and Liam Cooper were both unused substitutes as Poland and Scotland played out two very different Nations League encounters.

Klich's Poland teammates were beaten handsomely by Belgium, shipping six goals and scoring just once, but remain in with a chance of Nations League success if they can turn around their fortunes versus the Netherlands and Belgium once more in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper's evening was a little less chaotic at Hampden Park as Scotland strolled to a 2-0 victory over Armenia in their Nations League group.

Cooper was dropped from the starting XI that lost to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off semi-final at the beginning of June as manager Steve Clarke rung the changes.

Scotland's win sends them to the top of their League B group, ahead of Ukraine, Armenia and the Republic of Ireland, putting a stop to three consecutive matches without victory.