Golden footage has emerged of Marcelo Bielsa taking on an initiation song.

Bielsa remains a favourite among Leeds United fans after taking the club back to the Premier League, and indeed keeping them there.

The Argentine would eventually be sacked after a disappoiting start to last season, but he will always be a much-loved figure in Leeds.

And not just because of his accomplishments with the club, with Bielsa integrating himself into the community, often spotted at local events.

But the 67-year-old also managed a fine managerial career before rocking up at Elland Road, though, not all of his tenures went well.

Bielsa’s time at Lille did not go well. He arrived with a bang, overhauling the Ligue 1 club’s squad, but not before taking part in the traditional initiation song.

Often, the initiation songs are done by new players, but Bielsa is an interesting character, and he took to his feet to use his pipes early in his Lille spell, in 2017.

Footage has emerged of that clip of Bielsa singing, and you can catch it below.

Bielsa is singing a song named ‘Que Me Van a Hablar de Amor’ - which translated to ‘They are going to talk to me about love’ - by Uruguayan singer Julio Sosa, who was in his prime between 1950 and 1960.

Sosa was popular throughout South America, but he tragically died at the age of 34 in a car crash.

The tango-style singer has a statue in Uruguay, and his music lives on in modern culture, among South American people, and indeed through Bielsa.

The former Leeds boss appeared to sing quite a bit of the song - although the video is in edited clips - and after finishing, the whole room, filled with Lille players and staff, erupted into applause.