It’s the first day of October and English football’s top flight is back this weekend with clubs like Leeds United having been out of action for almost a full month.

Jesse Marsch’s side are set to take on Aston Villa at Elland Road as they look to get back to winning ways after their last result, a 5-2 defeat to Brentford.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of big transfer news stories rumbling on in the background concerning the Yorkshire club and their league rivals.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa are sounding out Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery over their manager’s job (Football Insider)

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku secretly completed a medical with Chelsea in the summer with an eye on a £52m in next summer’s transfer window (Bild)

Erling Haaland has admitted he considered a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer but Man City fared better on a scoring system involving club history and stadium capacity (Daily Star)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot on a free transfer when his contract at Old Trafford expires next summer (Calciomercato)

James Maddison is confident he can secure a move to a Champions League club next year and would love to join long-term suitors Tottenham (Football Insider)

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan at Premier League rivals Brighton, is being monitored by clubs in Italy including AC Milan, Napoli and Atalanta (Calciomercato)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus said he feels “free” playing under Mikel Arteta and that he decided to leave Manchester City this summer because he needed a change after five years at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola (ESPN)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is understood to have been watched by scouts from Newcastle United while on duty with the Denmark Under 21 national side along with a staggering 48 other clubs including Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester City (NewcastleWorld via FootballScotland)