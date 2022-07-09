Leeds United have enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window so far.

The Whites made a quick start to the window, snapping up three new signings within a matter of weeks, and not even a key exit has derailed their plans.

Leeds saw star man Kalvin Phillips leave for Manchester City, but they didn’t flinch, quickly snapping up the highly-rated Tyler Adams as a replacement.

And they have even managed to get ahead of the potential departure of Raphinha by snapping up Luis Sinisterra on a club-record deal.

It has been an exciting summer so far for the Yorkshire giants, and we could yet see more activity at Elland Road by the end of the summer.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Raphinha sets deadline

Raphinha’s patience appears to be running out.

The winger looks destined to leave Elland Road this summer, one way or another, and according to GOAL, he has now put a deadline on his future.

The Brazilian has been waiting for Barcelona to make a move, despite Chelsea having a fee agreed with Leeds.

According to the report, Raphinha has now given Barcelona 48 hours to match Chelsea’s £60million offer or he will make the move to Stamford Bridge instead.

The winger does not want to waste any more time, with pre-season now up and running.

Harrison hope

Jack Harrison has been backed to sign a new deal at Leeds despite speculation over his future.

There has been reported interest in the winger this summer, but journalist Tim Thornton is backing a new deal.

He told GiveMeSport: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he [Harrison] signed a new contract at Leeds. The thing for Jack is that he wants to try and break into the England squad now.