David Moyes claims West Ham United bid in excess of £42 million for Kalvin Phillips in January (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)

West Ham United manager David Moyes claims the Hammers’ January bid for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips exceeded the sum Manchester City acquired the talismanic England international for this summer.

Phillips secured a £42 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium at the beginning of July, a move which could see Leeds earn an additional £3 million in performance-related add-ons in future.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Moyes claims West Ham ‘bid more’ than the figure Leeds subsequently accepted from Pep Guardiola’s side as the Scot railed against the difficulty of competing with the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We bid more than that,” the 59-year-old said, referencing Phillips’ £42 million transfer.

"We’re trying to be competitive with the big teams. If we can’t, we have to find another way of keeping up with them.”

West Ham made it to the Europa League semi-finals last year, the furthest the east London club have ever made it in European competition, whilst also finishing 7th in the Premier League.

This is despite operating on a smaller budget than the likes of Manchester City who have confirmed the additions of Phillips, striker Erling Haaland and Argentine youngster Julian Alvarez this summer.

It is a similar issue Leeds United face, although the Whites perhaps better understand the financial clout of England’s Champions League clubs in light of Phillips’ switch and bids made by Chelsea and Arsenal for Raphinha this summer.