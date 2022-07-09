This week has certainly been our busiest so far of the off-season. We’ve begun our pre-season friendlies and brought in some new faces, but the piece of business that sticks out the most is the departure of our very own Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips has been a part of our club for a very long time now, and the way he’s established himself in our midfield over the past four years has been incredible to watch. Seeing Kalvin go from a Championship centre-mid struggling to find his role, to a fullY-fledged England international running games from the base of midfield has been a point of pride for all of us as Leeds fans.

Now though, it has come time for him to move on. Kalvin is joining a title-winning side in Man City, and we’ll be proud to see him lifting trophies soon enough. We’ll always remember, even if he doesn’t play in Yorkshire, he’s still the Yorkshire Pirlo.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United greets a fan at Elland Road at the beginning of last season (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

We should also give thanks to Tyler Roberts of course, who has gone to QPR and will hopefully kick on and become the player we have seen that he can be at times. Tyler has been an important part of our club for the last few seasons and deserves the chance to prove himself.

Our outgoings have led to new faces through the door too, as Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Darko Gyabi have all joined up with the squad ahead of the pre-season tour of Australia.

It seems likely we’ll see more business before the season starts, but so far the speed at which we’ve been completing our business has been encouraging.

Our very first pre-season game against Blackpool was a great start as our new signings showed great chemistry with their teammates and a few young players began to show they’re close to making the step up.

At the Trust, we’ve also been preparing for the new season by starting a new JustGiving page for LUFC Foodbanks with an updated funding goal of £50,000. The work the foodbank does has become more important than ever recently as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

Any help you can offer will have a fantastic impact.

We’d also like to offer thanks to anyone who bought one of our 72 shirts which have raised £300 for the food bank. There are still a few items available if you’re interested so be sure to take a look.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.