Victor Orta’s task of bolstering the Whites’ squad began as soon as the final whistle blew at the Brentford Community Stadium on the final day of last season.

Save for some zealous post-match celebrations, Orta and his team were immediately on the phone and in the air, laying the foundations and inking the pens in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

Brenden Aaronson’s arrival days after safety had been secured was a signal of intent and remains Leeds’ largest transfer outlay so far this summer.

In total, United have spent close to £100 million on incoming players, whilst recouping a cool £42 million – a club record fee – for Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Further deals in and out are expected in the four weeks between now and the start of the new Premier League campaign, but there is a belief that Leeds have conducted the vast majority of their summer business as the squad begins to take shape.

Here is a round-up of every deal completed at Elland Road this summer.

1. Brenden Aaronson: Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds United - £25 million Leeds' first signing of the summer window was confirmed just days after the great escape against Brentford. USMNT international Brenden Aaronson joined in an initial £25 million deal. Photo: Leeds United Photo Sales

2. Rasmus Kristensen: Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds United - £10 million Red Bull Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen joined the club in a reported £10 million transfer two weeks after teammate Brenden Aaronson's arrival Photo: Leeds United Photo Sales

3. Marc Roca: Bayern Munich to Leeds United - £10 million Spanish midfielder Marc Roca was plucked from Bayern Munich midway through June. The former Spain U-21 international arrives with a reputation as a silky but robust operator at the base of midfield Photo: Leeds United Photo Sales

4. Darko Gyabi: Manchester City to Leeds United - £5 million Manchester City teenager Darko Gyabi moved the other way following Kalvin Phillips' transfer from Elland Road to the Etihad Stadium. The highly-rated 18-year-old will supplement Jesse Marsch's options in midfield. Photo: Leeds United Photo Sales