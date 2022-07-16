Raphinha makes Leeds United promise as Whites consider record-breaking fee for transfer target

Raphinha makes Leeds United promise

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha has vowed that the club will be ‘in my heart all my life’ after completing his transfer to Spanish giants Barcelona on Friday.

In two seasons at Elland Road, the attacker made 67 appearances and played a key role in United’s Premier League survival last term.

On Friday, after penning a four-year deal with Barca, Raphinha took to social media to express thanks for his time in LS11.

"Life is made up of meetings and goodbyes, and the amazing times I lived in Leeds will always be in my memory,” he wrote.

"I will never forget the club that hugged me, the club I was representing when I first went to the Brazilian national team.

FC Barcelona's new Brazilian forward Raphael Dias Belloli, aka Raphinha, looks on during his presentation ceremony at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, on July 15, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

"I want to thank you for all the love, trust, support and all the joys I enjoyed at Leeds United.”

Jesse Marsch is cautious with Patrick Bamford

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford did not take part in an open training session earlier today.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Scott Neville of the Roar compete for the ball during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United at Cbus Super Stadium on July 14, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Fans were invited into the Suncorp Stadium to watch their favourite players train ahead of a Queensland Champions Cup clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

But the Whites’ number nine was not among them as United boss Jesse Marsch looks to manage his return after a season disrupted by injury.

Whites consider record-breaking fee for transfer target

DOORWERTH, NETHERLANDS - JULY 9: Charles De Ketelaere of Club Brugge during the Pre Season Friendly match between Club Brugge and FC Kopenhagen at Sportpark De Waayenberg on July 9, 2022 in Doorwerth, Netherlands (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Leeds United are prepared to fork out a club record £31.6m for transfer target Charles De Ketelaere, according to the Mirror.

The Whites are battling AC Milan for the Club Brugges attacker, who bagged 14 Jupiler Pro League goals last season.