Raphinha makes Leeds United promise as Whites consider record-breaking fee for transfer target

Raphinha makes Leeds United promise
Former Leeds United winger Raphinha has vowed that the club will be ‘in my heart all my life’ after completing his transfer to Spanish giants Barcelona on Friday.
In two seasons at Elland Road, the attacker made 67 appearances and played a key role in United’s Premier League survival last term.
On Friday, after penning a four-year deal with Barca, Raphinha took to social media to express thanks for his time in LS11.
"Life is made up of meetings and goodbyes, and the amazing times I lived in Leeds will always be in my memory,” he wrote.
"I will never forget the club that hugged me, the club I was representing when I first went to the Brazilian national team.
"I want to thank you for all the love, trust, support and all the joys I enjoyed at Leeds United.”
Jesse Marsch is cautious with Patrick Bamford
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford did not take part in an open training session earlier today.
Fans were invited into the Suncorp Stadium to watch their favourite players train ahead of a Queensland Champions Cup clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.
But the Whites’ number nine was not among them as United boss Jesse Marsch looks to manage his return after a season disrupted by injury.
Whites consider record-breaking fee for transfer target
Leeds United are prepared to fork out a club record £31.6m for transfer target Charles De Ketelaere, according to the Mirror.
The Whites are battling AC Milan for the Club Brugges attacker, who bagged 14 Jupiler Pro League goals last season.
This transfer window, United have already spent close to £100m but have recently recouped around £50m through the sale of Raphinha.