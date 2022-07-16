Jesse Marsch has kept the centre forward back from the session at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, the venue that will host Leeds' second Queensland Champions Cup game against Villa 24 hours later.

Bamford was given 30 minutes against Brisbane Roar in midweek as Marsch manages his first choice number nine's return to football after an injury-ravaged 2021/22 campaign.

Also skipping today's session in front of hundreds of Whites supporters is Bamford's fellow forward Joe Gelhardt.

The youngster has experienced some soreness but Leeds are confident he will be fit to take part in the second game of the tour.

Sunday's clash comes too soon for Liam Cooper however.

Cooper has a slight issue with the fat pad behind his Achilles, but hopes to play some part in the game against Crystal Palace, and although Leo Hjelde suffered a contusion on his calf in the tour's first open training session on the Gold Coast, he was back in training at Suncorp.

Marsch addressed the supporters before today's training began to explain that the staff wanted a high tempo session ahead of the game-specific preparation work.