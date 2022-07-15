Rapidly rising 16-year-old talent Gray is part of the Leeds squad on tour in Australia for pre-season friendlies against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Jesse Marsh's side took on Brisbane in Queensland on Thursday morning and recorded a 2-1 victory from a fixture in which Gray was brought on with nine minutes left.

The teen quickly became heavily involved as part of another impressive cameo but is already eyeing the next steps forward for both himself and his side.

THUMBS UP: From rapidly rising 16-year-old Leeds United ace Archie Gray. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

"I thought I did alright," said Gray, speaking to Tony Dorigo on LUTV and answering questions like an established pro as opposed to a 16-year-old.

"I thought I did what I could when I came on.

"Respect to Brisbane as well, they were a well managed team and gave us a good game.

"But there's lots to improve on, lots to work on as a team and for me as well."

Gray was given a fantastic reception by United's fans who took over the Gold Coast for a fixture that attracted an attendance of 10,200.

Gray beamed: "Obviously when you have got Leeds fans in Australia on the other side of the planet, it's unreal."

Gray was brought on to replace summer signing Tyler Adams in the middle of the park and the teen became heavily involved at both ends.

The England youth international produced one vital clearance in the Whites box as part of late Brisbane pressure but Gray said he was left rueing a decision at the other end of the pitch when opting not to fire a shot at goal two minutes after coming on.

Gray raced on to a loose pass but declined shouts of 'shoot' from United's fans by instead laying on a pass.

"I didn't realise where I was!" explained Gray.

"But if I got that again I would have shot.