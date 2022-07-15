The Brazilian international has been in huge demand this summer and Leeds had agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign the 25-year-old winger.

Raphinha, though, had been holding out for his dream move to Barcelona, despite the well documented financial issues at the Camp Nou giants.

Leeds and Barca were finally able to agree a deal in principle on Wednesday and Raphinha completed his switch on Friday afternoon in a club record sale for the Whites.

NEVER FORGET: Raphinha has delivered a moving and beautiful message to Leeds United and the club's fans after finally sealing his switch to Barcelona. The Brazilian signed off in style with the scenes at Brentford, above. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

The Brazilian is leaving Elland Road for a fee in the region of £50m, with significant add-ons to boost the total to around £55m.

United have put a provision in the deal that means Barcelona will have to pay a significant penalty if the agreed amount does not arrive within the agreed time frame.

Leeds signed Raphinha for £17m from Rennes in October 2020 and the winger has continually dazzled for the Whites since.

Posting on his Instagram page barely two hours after completing his move, Raphinha accompanied a clip of some of his best moments for Leeds by writing: "Life is made up of meetings and goodbyes, and the amazing times I lived in Leeds will always be in my memory.

"I will never forget the club that hugged me, the club I was representing when I first went to the Brazilian national team.

"I want to thank you for all the love, trust, support and all the joys I enjoyed at Leeds United.

"Without a doubt, it was an incredible experience in my career.

"Everywhere I've been, I've always rooted for a team, which I identify with and Leeds would be no different.

"For sure, in England it's the club I'll always be following and cheering as a fan because it is the club that allowed me to live one of my biggest dreams which was to play in the Premier League.

"Undoubtedly, it is the team that will be in my heart for all my life.

"I want here to leave my special thanks to the board, medical department, technical team and to the other departments and to this wonderful crowd who always supported.

"In general, I would like to thank everyone who directly or indirectly helped me to get to where I am today as well as the players and the technical committees I worked for.

"Thank you very much.

"None of this would have been possible without your welcome and affection.

"I will carry each one in my heart forever.

"Today I am fulfilling a childhood dream.

"Thank you very much, I will never forget you."

Raphinha was handed his international debut for the Selecao against Venezuela last August and has quickly established himself as a regular starter for the World Cup favourites.

Raphinha leaves the Whites having already amassed nine caps for Brazil, featuring three goals and two assists.

The outgoing Whites star made 67 appearances for Leeds, scoring 17 times in addition to bagging 12 assists.

His final goal contribution was also the most vital of the lot, the winger fouled to earn Leeds a penalty in last season's final game of the campaign at Brentford which Leeds approached sat in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Raphinha then coolly converted the spot kick as Leeds recorded a 2-1 victory which kept them up thanks to relegation rivals Burnley losing 2-1 at home to Newcastle United.

In scenes that will never be forgotten, Raphinha then celebrated with United's fans in the Brentford Community Stadium away end.

Confirming Raphinha's departure, a classy statement from Leeds United read: "We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

"He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory.