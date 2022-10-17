Ramsdale’s table-topping Gunners side left Elland Road with a 1-0 victory from Sunday’s Premier League clash but only after surviving a barrage of second-half Whites pressure and golden chances for the hosts.

Whites no 9 Bamford had the best of the them but the Leeds striker sent a second-half penalty wide and was twice thwarted after being released one-on-one against Gunners ‘keeper Ramsdale.

The Arsenal custodian rushed out towards the corner of his box to block Bamford’s shot on the first occasion but the save left its mark on the 24-year-old ‘keeper.

DENIED: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, right, by Arsenal 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale, left, on more than one occasion. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked what was his best save of the match by www.arsenalfc.com, Ramsdale said: “The one with my nuts maybe? Although it took a big effect on me, I’m still feeling a bit sick now! I’m just thankful I was there. I have been very critical of myself over recent games from the start of the season where goals have gone in, and there’s questions to be answered the following day. So to help the team out today was great.

“It’s just one of those emotions where now we’ve set our bar so high, standards-wise of how we want to play, and we didn’t reach that. But the overriding emotion is elation because we got three points and a 1-0 win away from home.

"As a whole, as a collective, we were outstanding defensively. A 1-0 win away from home at Leeds is a really tough ask, and we’ve done that. Of course we want to win 3-0 each week, passing the ball, but we found a way to win today and that’s the most important thing.