Leeds United fans deliver verdict on defeat to 'poor' Arsenal as Whites choice is questioned

The Gunners left LS11 with all three points despite United creating a host of fine chances and being awarded a second-half penalty.

But Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford sent the spot kick wide and one of YEP Jurors questioned whether a striker struggling for goals should have stepped up to take the kick.

There was a universal agreement that United simply must start taking their chances and need more of a cutting edge but there were differing views on United’s star man.

POPULAR CHOICE: Luis Sinisterra, above, for Leeds United's man of the match award in a gut-wrenching defeat to Arsenal. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Here is what the the YEP Jury had to say on Sunday’s gut-wrenching defeat to the Gunners.

Andrew Dalton

Sometimes in football you don’t get what you deserve and Sunday was one of those days! And just when you think you have seen everything in football, along comes a power cut that halted the game for 30 minutes. Once power was restored, Leeds went close through Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo danced through but couldn’t get a shot away and Sinisterra hit the side netting.

But Arsenal took an undeserved lead through Saka. Leeds started the second period brilliantly with Patrick Bamford having a goal chalked off then seeing an effort saved before fluffing a spot kick. The game descended into chaos in stoppage time as Leeds were awarded a penalty and Gabriel saw red, but both decisions were overturned.

Man of the match: Rasmus Kristensen.

Andy Rhodes

There’s been games this season where Leeds haven’t deserved anything but this was different. While the first half was harder to split, the second should’ve seen Leeds score a deserved equaliser. They dominated the league leaders, making them look a poor outfit but, when your luck is out, you don’t get results like that.

Patrick Bamford’s afternoon summed up United’s current form. A disallowed goal, a missed penalty and a dubious VAR check denying him another shot at glory.

The Gabriel incident was laughable all round. While he knows exactly what he’s doing, Bamford does push him and a penalty was probably the wrong call. But he does kick out at the striker, and a booking is a clear admission of guilt. The Leeds performance was miles better than what we’ve seen in recent weeks and, if not for the wild cross-field ball from Rodrigo, we might be talking up a well-earned point.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

Keith Rhodes

Sometimes your luck is out and in Sunday’s game with Arsenal it was definitely the case, although if you are given a penalty it should be scored. Unfortunately, second-half sub’ Patrick Bamford fluffed his lines and put the effort wide.

Arsenal 1-0 has a familiar ring about it. And because of a ‘Rodrigoism’, Saka was able to nick the ball and beat Illan Meslier with a fierce shot. Leeds had efforts on goal but most were wide. Leeds brought on Bamford for the second half and the striker was involved within a minute but the goal was ruled out by for a foul by the United man.

Bamford missed a penalty by putting the ball inches wide. Sinisterra had an effort blocked and Brenden Aaronson had a shot saved by Ramsdale. And in stoppage time Leeds were awarded a penalty with a red card for Gabriel but that was reversed and a free kick awarded to the visitors instead! It was an encouraging performance by Leeds and the defeat was undeserved.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

David Watkins

Oh Leeds, Leeds, Leeds! Why do you put us through hell like this? Leeds seem to have spent years being far more successful at shooting ourselves in the foot than shooting at goal!

And so it was against Arsenal. An even first half saw Leeds play with solid determination until, in the 35th minute, Rodrigo inexplicably tried an unnecessarily expansive ball across the width of the pitch. Saka beat Pascal Struijk to it, fed Odegaard, collected an inch-perfect return and stuck it in the net with a sublime finish. If only we could finish like that.

Whether Bamford’s arrival at half-time was the difference or not I’m undecided, but Leeds dominated the second half. The problem is though, Bamford is missing that killer touch. Why he was allowed to take a penalty when in such poor form in such a vital match situation I’m not sure. We had other chances too; it’s just that little bit of star quality we are missing.

Man of the match: Luis Sinisterra.

Mike Gill

Leeds outplayed the current Premier League leaders but nobody can afford to gift the opposition with a goal and then miss a penalty. The game was held up for more than 30 minutes for technical reasons but this half-hour was the only boring part of the encounter.

In a pulsating game, Leeds were doing really well when Rodrigo had a rush of blood to the head as he sliced the ball from the left side of the pitch. The ball landed on the right side before landing at the feet of the grateful Saka who made no mistake with his shot.

The Whites continued to press before dominating the game in the second half. Patrick Bamford then missed a penalty after a long VAR delay. Further controversy followed as the referee awarded Leeds another penalty before overturning the decision after consultation with VAR. Leeds deserved at least a point. They have to start finding the back of the net otherwise the hard work, guts and endeavour are worth nothing.

