Leeds United haven't been the same team since returning from the March international break, says Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman. The Whites were flying heading into the lay-off and hit the summit of the Championship table with their win over Millwall just before their international players went their separate ways.

What followed was a tough few days for a number of key performers with the club's Welsh quartet and Glen Kamara seeing their Euro 2024 qualification hopes dashed, while Wilfried Gnonto returned from Italy U21s duty with a knock. Georginio Rutter didn't meet up with France U23s, either, with the forward undergoing surgery on a minor issue.

After so many setbacks it seems that period has sucked the momentum out of the Whites, who have won just one of their four games since. That victory came over Hull City at Elland Road, but frustrating draws have come against Watford and Sunderland, while Coventry City became the first team to beat Leeds in the league in 2024.

Such form has seen them drop off top spot and they could find themselves three points behind the title pace this evening, should Ipswich see off Watford at Portman Road. The pressure is building at Elland Road then and with four games remaining, the promotion race hangs in the balance.

Goodman believes perspective is important when assessing Leeds' latest run, but he also believes the club must do everything they can to rediscover the form they made a habit of showing prior to the break.

“It’s one win from the last four but let’s put perspective on it. In 2024, it’s won 13, drawn three and lost one," Goodman said on Leeds' recent form on Sky Sports. “If you had offered Leeds United that run of results on January 1, I am sure they would have snatched your hand off. That’s putting it in perspective.

"When you look at the performances since the international break, it's noticeable, there has been a drop off particularly in intensity. Before the international break they were overrunning and overpowering teams. The front four was unplayable and I haven't seen that since after the international break.

"Watford, they scratched a draw. Hull, for long spells Hull had probably too much of the ball and they found a way at the end and then they go and lose to Coventry and anybody can do that. Then tonight, they can't break a very resilient Sunderland team down.