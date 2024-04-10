Crysencio Summerville Leeds United future update emerges as Michael Carrick addresses Luke Ayling's next step
Leeds United underwhelmed on Tuesday night as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland at Elland Road. It's a point that takes them back into the automatic promotion places, but should Ipswich Town win tonight, the door is open for them to leapfrog the Whites and return to the top of the table.
United host Blackburn Rovers next up in the Championship and with just three more games remaining after that one, it's fair to say the clash is a must win. Here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there as the dust settles on Tuesday night's stalemate.
Summerville latest
A number of clubs are monitoring Crysencio Summerville's situation at Leeds United as the summer approaches. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who has outlined his belief to Caught Offside that clubs are preparing to 'push' for the Dutchman but there is nothing believed to be at an advanced stage.
The likes of Liverpool, AC Milan, Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked to Summerville, who has scored 17 league goals for the club this season. Recent reports suggest Leeds are keen to tie the winger down to a new deal but it's fair to say his future may well depend on whether Leeds win promotion to the Premier League or not.
Carrick on Ayling
Luke Ayling's future remains uncertain as his loan with Middlesbrough approaches a conclusion. Ayling has been on loan with Michael Carrick's side since January, making 15 appearances and playing a key role as the Teesside outfit make a late push for the play-offs. However, with his contract expiring at Leeds, it remains to be seen where he will be plying his trade next season with Boro keeping their options open.
"There’s always things you can do better and always things that you’re doing well. That’s just how it is. In my mind, he’s certainly not up on stage or the shop window in terms of judging him like that," Carrick said, per Teesside Live about the possibility of Middlesbrough giving Ayling a contract.
"All of the players in that group at this moment are our players, whether they’re on loan or not, however long they have left on their contract or whatever it is. At this moment in time, he’s our player and we’ll definitely look to make the most of that. He's done very well and settled really quickly. He obviously hadn’t played a lot before he came in. He added a bit of personality and character to the group and that kind of seen it, knows what it takes to have success in this league experience."