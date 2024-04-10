Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Bamford insists the point Leeds United picked up against Sunderland on Tuesday night could be an important one, even if they should have had a penalty. After falling to their first defeat of the calendar year on Saturday at Coventry City, the Whites were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Elland Road by Mike Dodds' Black Cats.

The Whites failed to have a shot on target throughout the contest, but they did have two handball shouts dismissed by referee Tim Robinson. The first came in the first half as Crysencio Summerville's curling effort was diverted wide by a Sunderland elbow.

That was before Luke O'Nien prevented Joe Rodon from heading a cross goalwards with his hand. Both appeals were credible and appeared straightforward decisions for the officials but Robinson couldn't be sure enough to give a spotkick on either occasion in the heat of the moment.

Ultimately, the point was enough to take Leeds back into the Championship's top two, but there's a good chance they could find themselves back out and three points off top spot by end of play on Wednesday with Ipswich Town taking on Watford at Portman Road.

"Frustrating," Bamford told Sky Sports after the game. "I suppose we had a lot of chances but nothing really clear cut, we dominating the game and you could them time wasting at the end, I think we deserved a clear penalty which wasn't given. To be honest I thought he was going to give it because the ref was looking straight at it but sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it goes against you. It's a point and it could be an important point."

Leeds return to Elland Road on Saturday as they welcome Blackburn Rovers and with just four games remaining this season, it goes down as a must win.