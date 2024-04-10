Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will try to fend off interest in Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville by offering their pair new contracts, according to reports.

The Whites pair have caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs during what has been an excellent season as Leeds look to win promotion from the Championship. Gray is thought to have been the subject of a recent scouting mission by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while Liverpool and Newcastle United are among several admirers of Summerville.

The main focus among those in charge at Elland Road is a return to the Premier League but regardless of the club’s future, Football Insider reports that the Whites hierarchy will prioritise tying down Gray and Summerville this summer. There are already plans to offer Gray a new deal while talks with Summerville are expected.

As well as Bayern and Madrid, Gray is thought to be on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City. Summerville, meanwhile, is reportedly also of interest to AC Milan, who see the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao.

Both young prospects could command a huge fee this summer with reports suggesting Gray is worth £40m while Leeds would demand at least £45m for Summerville. Failure to achieve promotion could see the club forced to sell amid top-flight interest but a return to the Premier League would greatly increase the chances of keeping top talent.

Defeat at Coventry City on Saturday saw Leeds drop out of the automatic promotion places in what looks set to be one of the most demanding races for a top-two finish in Championship history. All of Leeds, Ipswich Town and Leicester City are on course to top 90 points with a chance all three could reach 100.

