Leeds United confirmed two departures on Tuesday, one permanent and one loan exit

Tuesday, July 2 has been a busy day for Leeds United with one signing, one departure and one youngster heading out on loan. Archie Gray’s £40m move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed, with the 18-year-old penning a six-year contract in North London.

One of last season’s stand-out Whites players Joe Rodon has returned on a permanent £10m deal after spending the last 12 months on loan at Elland Road. And in another piece of business, Darko Gyabi has made the move to Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan for a second stint with the Devon club.

Following the latest confirmed transfer deals, we have rounded up the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours below...

PSG ‘make contact’ with Summerville

One player many expected to leave Leeds this summer following the club’s defeat in the Championship play-off final was winger Crysencio Summerville. However, despite reported interest from a number of clubs, there has yet to be a firm move made for the player.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton have all been linked. The Seagulls have confirmed a £33m deal for Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United, signalling the end of their interest.

In a fresh update, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf have reported that Fulham have left the race to sign the 22-year-old following interest from Liverpool and Chelsea - who have both reportedly made an enquiry about Summerville. The report also claims PSG have contacted Summerville’s management but it is unclear what fee Leeds will set for the player. The winger scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists for the Whites last season, and is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.

New deal for Bartley

Former Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley will spend at least one more year at the Whites’ Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion after agreeing a contract extension at the Hawthorns. The 33-year-old came to the end of his deal with the Baggies at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, putting his future in doubt. However, West Brom have announced he has now signed a new 12-month deal that will be automatically extended for another year if he plays a certain number of games. It comes after another former Leeds man in Alex Mowatt agreed a new contract with the club on Monday.

Bartley spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Leeds from Swansea City and established himself as a fan favourite at Elland Road. He made 50 appearances and scored six goals for the Whites, as well as providing two assists. During that campaign the player even admitted he was open to a permanent move to Leeds after developing a strong friendship with Luke Ayling.

After signing a new deal Bartley said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new deal at a place I know so well and have so many strong relationships and good memories. I’ve been at the Albion for six years and I really enjoy being here. We had a really good season last year and I really believe we can build on that under the manager this term.

“The gaffer has trusted me to play the majority of matches since he joined the club and that’s something I’m really grateful for. I’m determined to keep performing at my highest possible level and I’m confident I can do that in the coming campaign.

