Leeds United completed their first bit of summer transfer business on Tuesday morning as Joe Rodon joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £10m. Tuesday morning also saw the departure of academy graduate Archie Gray, who has signed a six-year deal with Spurs after a £40m deal was agreed.
More incomings and outgoings are expected at Leeds as the transfer window rumbles on and the clock ticks towards their Championship opener against newly-promoted Portsmouth in August. As clubs look to complete their business there are a number of players currently without a team after being released. One former Leeds man in Luke Ayling has already sealed his next move, signing a two-year deal with Middlesbrough last month after he was let go by the Whites.
As more players look to secure new deals, we have rounded up the 19 forwards released by clubs who will compete in the 2024-25 Championship season, with some ex-Leeds United men included. Take a look...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.