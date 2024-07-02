Leeds United completed their first bit of summer transfer business on Tuesday morning as Joe Rodon joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £10m. Tuesday morning also saw the departure of academy graduate Archie Gray, who has signed a six-year deal with Spurs after a £40m deal was agreed.

More incomings and outgoings are expected at Leeds as the transfer window rumbles on and the clock ticks towards their Championship opener against newly-promoted Portsmouth in August. As clubs look to complete their business there are a number of players currently without a team after being released. One former Leeds man in Luke Ayling has already sealed his next move, signing a two-year deal with Middlesbrough last month after he was let go by the Whites.