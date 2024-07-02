Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi has agreed to re-join Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan after his initial spell with the Pilgrims during the second half of 2023/24 was cut short through injury.

Gyabi joined the Whites' Championship rivals on loan until the end of the season back in January but spent the final two months of the campaign back at Leeds' Thorp Arch training base recovering from surgery on an ankle injury.

The former Manchester City youngster has agreed to return to Home Park for the duration of 2024/25 where he is expected to play in central midfield alongside ex-Leeds man Adam Forshaw. Gyabi will work under former England, Everton and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney who was appointed in Devon following the sacking of Ian Foster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds statement on Tuesday afternoon read: "The 20-year-old midfielder returns to Home Park having made 10 appearances for the Pilgrims in the 2023/24 campaign, before his time there was cut short due to injury.

"Impressing during his spell on the South Coast, Gyabi was named Player of the Month for February, and will now look to reignite that form and gain more valuable first team experience.

"Everyone at Leeds United wishes Darko well during his Nme away from the club and we look forward to seeing his development."

Gyabi arrived at Leeds for a £5 million fee two summers ago at the same time Leeds sold Kalvin Phillips to Man City for £42 million, but the England youth international has struggled for a first-team breakthrough under Daniel Farke despite excelling for the Under-21s.