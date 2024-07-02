Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United skipper Lucas Radebe has tweeted his well-wishes to Tottenham Hotspur-bound Archie Gray but expressed concern at the decision the Elland Road hierarchy have been forced to make.

The ex-South Africa international and Leeds centre-half has taken to social networking site Twitter to share his thoughts on Gray's Spurs move, which was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Leeds secured the signing of Wales international defender Joe Rodon in a separate deal following negotiations with the North London club but fan sentiment has focused on Gray's departure after just one season as a professional at Elland Road.

The much-loved academy product was reluctant to part ways with his boyhood team but Leeds found themselves in a difficult position, needing to raise funds to comply with Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR). With no big-money offers on the table for other high-value members of the squad before the annual accounting deadline, the Whites subsequently accepted an approach from Brentford, but ultimately agreed terms with Spurs after disagreements over a payment schedule with the Bees.

"Losing our best players @LUFC is concerning especially young talent. It’s all about career choices. Well done Archie Gray and all the best," Radebe tweeted shortly after the announcement had been made.

Radebe played for the club between 1994 and 2005 during some of the Whites' most successful recent seasons. He played 262 times, scoring three goals.

"I can play in a lot of positions on the pitch and I think that's really effective when you've got a lot of competitions and so many games this year," Gray said on his Tottenham arrival.

"I'm not worried where I play, I'm just going to give 100 per cent.