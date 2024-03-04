Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood mega-star and well-known Leeds United fan Russell Crowe has confirmed his investment in the club as part of the 49ers Enterprises takeover.

American consortium 49ers Enterprises took full control of Leeds last summer after buying out Andrea Radrizzani, having held a minority stake since 2018. As part of the deal, a huge number of smaller investors put their money into the club and well-known celebrities surfaced with new links to Elland Road.

Swimming superstar Michael Phelps and professional golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were among the most exciting names but Crowe, best known for his role in 2000 blockbuster Gladiator for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor, might have just trumped the lot.

After Leeds' official X account posted a video of Crowe confirming his summer gig at the Brudenell Social Club in Hyde Park, one account suggested the world-famous actor had money in League Two outfit Wrexham.

"I don’t have any part of what’s going on in Wrexham man," Crowe replied. "I’m really impressed with Ryan and Rob, and what they are achieving, but I’m not part of that. I do however have a very small connection now financially to LUFC via the 49er family. So, yeah, exactly… but opposite"

News understandably excited Leeds fans on social media, with Crowe one of the world's most famous Whites supporters - and also one of the richest, with a net value of almost £95million. The New Zealand born star has previously admitted following Leeds since he was a young child, having come home from playing sport to watch Match of the Day.

Born in 1964, he will have been a young child during some of the club's most successful years under Don Revie and was also able to enjoy watching Howard Wilkinson lead Leeds to the 1991/1992 First Division title. He teased the possibility of a potential buyout back in 2015 when the club were under the ownership of controversial figure Massimo Cellino.