Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship form table: How Leeds United compare to Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton - gallery

A look at the Championship form table to see where Leeds United and their rivals rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Mar 2024, 18:30 GMT

Leeds United remain in the thick of the automatic promotion race despite their setback over the weekend. The Whites slipped two points behind Ipswich Town after their draw with Huddersfield Town, but they gained a point on leaders Leicester City, now sitting within five points off top spot.

Daniel Farke's men now turn attention to a mid-week clash with Stoke City as they continue their promotion hunt, but how does their recent form compare to their promotion rivals and others? Here we round up the Championship form table based on the last 10 games. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.

Points - 2

1. 24. Rotherham United

Points - 2

Points - 8

2. 23. Bristol City

Points - 8

Points - 8

3. 22. Blackburn Rovers

Points - 8

Points - 9

4. 21. Watford

Points - 9

Points - 10

5. 20. Millwall

Points - 10

Points - 10

6. 19. Stoke City

Points - 10

