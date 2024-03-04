Leeds United remain in the thick of the automatic promotion race despite their setback over the weekend. The Whites slipped two points behind Ipswich Town after their draw with Huddersfield Town , but they gained a point on leaders Leicester City , now sitting within five points off top spot.

Daniel Farke's men now turn attention to a mid-week clash with Stoke City as they continue their promotion hunt, but how does their recent form compare to their promotion rivals and others? Here we round up the Championship form table based on the last 10 games. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.