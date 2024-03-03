Leeds United might be a Championship team this season but they remain one of the biggest clubs in the country. Being the only club in one of the UK's biggest cities helps, as does their history in domestic and European football and the international stars who have worn the famous white shirt.

That sales of Leeds shirts generated the 16th-highest revenue across Europe in 2023, at £29.96m, is evidence of the club's global appeal and that is mirrored in their fanbase. Supporters' clubs from across the globe head to Elland Road on a weekend and there is no shortage of famous fans either.

From current Premier League footballers and professional golfers to actors and Hollywood mega-stars, Leeds may have some of the most famous supporters in the world. Below, the Yorkshire Evening Post looks at 47 of them, ranked by their mega net worth.

1 . Rune Temte - Actor Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales