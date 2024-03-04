Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United continue to battle it out for an automatic promotion spot, now trailing Ipswich City in second. The Whites are currently in third place, two points behind the Tractor Boys and five behind Leicester City in top spot.

Daniel Farke's men suffered a setback over the weekend, but they will be confident of bouncing back against Stoke City on Tuesday night. In the meantime, we have examined the run-ins of all of the automatic promotion hopefuls, while also rounding up some predicted points returns from the last 11 fixtures with the help of FootballWebPages. Join us below for the full promotion race round-up.

Leicester City's remaining fixtures

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland (A), Hull (A), Southampton (H), Bristol City (A), Norwich (H), Birmingham (H), Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), West Brom (H), Preston (A), Blackburn (H).

Average position of opponents: 11.2

Predicted points return: 27 (Predicted final total - 105)

Leicester are struggling to stay in the top half of the form table, and it may get worse before it gets better, going up against Hull, Southampton and Norwich City over the coming weeks, but those are the games they know they need to win if they want to win the title. Games against Sunderland, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Millwall, Plymouth and Blackburn all look winnable, and the Foxes already have a good head start.

Leeds United's remaining fixtures

Stoke (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Millwall (H), Watford (A), Hull (H), Coventry (A), Sunderland (H), Blackburn (H), Middlesbrough (A), QPR (A), Southampton (H).

Average position of opponents: 14

Predicted points return: 28 (Predicted final total - 101)

While nothing is a given in the Championship, as Leeds learned over the weekend, they do have a friendly-looking fixture list over the next few weeks. Hull and Coventry stand out as tough games, as does the final day of the season clash with Southampton. Farke and his men will aim to get things wrapped up by then, but it looks as though the race could go to the wire.

Ipswich Town's remaining fixtures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City (H), Cardiff (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Blackburn (A), Southampton (H), Norwich (A), Watford (H), Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Hull (A), Huddersfield (H).

Average position of opponents: 12.4

Predicted points return: 23 (Predicted final total - 98)

Ipswich have done brilliantly to recover form after a stick run recently. They should be confident of winning most if not all of their last four ahead of a couple of tough games with promotion rivals Southampton and playoff hopefuls Norwich. They also have late-season games against Coventry and Hull, both away from home, that could make it difficult to take the race to the final game. Though, if they do manage it, Huddersfield at home is a final game they will be happy with.

Southampton's remaining fixtures

Preston (H), Sunderland (H), Leicester (A), Middlesbrough (H), Ipswich (A), Blackburn (A), Coventry (H), Watford (H), Cardiff (A), Stoke (H), Leeds (A).

Average position of opponents: 9.9

Predicted points return: 20 (Predicted final total - 90)