Darko Gyabi will return to Leeds United a much-improved players this summer.

Out-on-loan Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi is feeling the benefit of a managerial change as his excellent second spell at Plymouth Argyle continues.

The 21-year-old has cemented himself as a regular starter at loan club Plymouth and developed into one of the Championship struggler’s most consistent performers. The Pilgrims have long been expected to occupy a bottom-three spot come May but recent back-to-back wins over West Brom and Millwall have brought optimism, with new manager Miron Muslic impressing since his appointment last month.

The Austrian’s impact was evident earlier this month as Plymouth pulled off a massive FA Cup shock in beating Premier League leaders Liverpool, with Gyabi producing another mature performance in the heart of midfield. And the Leeds loanee feels his side is benefitting from the fresh tactical approach.

"I think it's clear with the structure, being organised, and making it difficult for teams to have the joy on the ball that they want,” Gyabi told Plymouth Live of his side’s recent uptick in form. "It's making sure we are mentally switched on, ready for anything, and helping each other and fighting together.

“Tactically there has been a change and I think it has been really helpful, especially in the games against Millwall, Liverpool, West Brom. Everyone is buying into it and we are working hard to keep the results going."

Those results will need to keep coming if Plymouth are to avoid the drop, with those consecutive wins only enough for them to climb from bottom to second-bottom. Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers was a reminder of the task at hand as other relegation strugglers continue to pick up points.

Gyabi’s second spell at Home Park will effectively come to an end on the penultimate weekend of the season, with Plymouth hosting his parent club on the final day in what could be a huge game for both sides. But the former Manchester City academy prospect hopes survival is secure by then

"Just stay positive and be ready for anything,” he added when asked what Plymouth need to do between now and then. “I think as a team we need to be together, as a club we need to be together as well.

“It's one thing to know the importance of it but not letting it affect how we are playing. We have to make sure we are switched on and just focused on football, and not let anything - any noise or whatever anyone is saying - get in the way."

As things stand, Gyabi will return to Leeds once this season is over and recent performances suggest there may still be a place for him in West Yorkshire. Elland Road chiefs knocked back enquiries from Plymouth regarding a permanent clause over the summer, a hint they have not written off the midfielder’s Whites career.

Leeds signed Gyabi from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, having sent Kalvin Phillips the other way in a separate £45m deal. The out-on-loan youngster will have 12 months remaining on his contract upon returning from Plymouth this summer.