A Leeds United man has helped his team to a huge FA Cup shock.

Leeds United youngster Darko Gyabi enjoyed an afternoon to remember as he played a key role in helping Plymouth Argyle cause a huge FA Cup shock.

United’s England under-21s international midfielder Gyabi is on a second season-long loan at fellow Championship side Plymouth who took on Liverpool at Home Park on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth round.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were naturally huge favourites for the contest yet the Pilgrims sent the Reds packing by recording a 1-0 success in which Gyabi played a key role for the only of the game.

With 52 minutes on the clock, Gyabi’s hooked kick back into the box was stopped by an outstretched hand by Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and the Pilgrims were awarded a penalty.

Ryan Hardie stepped up to take the spot kick and successfully converted for a strike which ultimately put the Pilgrims into the last 16.

Gyabi, 20, started the contest in centre midfield and played the full duration of the game.