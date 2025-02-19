Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will be forced to watch his team from the stands at Bramall Lane next Monday as hopes of a successful appeal are dashed by the rulebook.

The Whites manager picked up his third booking of the season at home to Sunderland earlier this week, which means the German incurs a one-match touchline ban, as per Football Association rules.

Farke entered the field of play during the 95th minute in celebration at Pascal Struijk's stoppage time winner, along with several of Leeds' substitutes.

The infraction was brought to match official Stuart Attwell's attention and the referee showed Farke a yellow card in the aftermath, which causes him to sit out Leeds' game against Sheffield United next week.

While Farke is permitted to be inside Bramall Lane for the fixture, he will not be allowed to take his usual seat in the dugout before, during or after the match. Equally, Farke will not be able to give his customary on-field salute to the travelling supporters at full-time as touchline bans prohibit individuals from entering the field of play at any point.

Farke will also be prevented from coaching his team or issuing instructions during the match, but is allowed to attend the Leeds dressing room pre-match, at half-time and post-match. He will also be able to engage with match officials pre and post-match, but not during, inside their specified dressing room, provided they are 'agreeable to the approach'. Farke will, however, be prohibited from approaching the referee, assistant referees and fourth official in the tunnel.

Some Leeds supporters have queried whether due to the softness of Farke's yellow, it could perhaps be appealed, but that is not the case because rules state a caution is merely a 'minor disciplinary action'. Appeals may only be brought for disputed major disciplinary action. The Football Association's rationale, in line with PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), is if yellow cards were regularly appealed, there would be as much refereeing off the pitch as there is on it and more importantly, could undermine the integrity and agency of on-field match officials.

It is for this reason Farke will be confined to the stands at Bramall Lane, likely alongside chief executive Angus Kinnear, recruitment lead Adam Underwood and other United dignitaries.

The Leeds boss speculated following the full-time whistle on Monday evening that his booking was 'probably for the celebration', adding: "When I spoke with the referee, it stays with us, I have a good relationship with the referees and respect what they decide. I never thought I would get a yellow card for celebrating. If you score a winner in 91st minute, I'll have to watch the scene back to see if it's deserved. That's all I can say to this."