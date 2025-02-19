West Brom head to Elland Road to face Leeds United next weekend.

West Bromwich Albion will be without captain Jed Wallace for next weekend’s Championship trip to Leeds United.

Wallace picked up a calf injury during the second-half of West Brom’s 1-1 draw against his former club Millwall on Saturday, with the 30-year-old eventually forced off at the Den. It was just the winger’s fourth start since November and it now looks to be his last for a while.

West Brom confirmed on Tuesday evening their club captain had picked up a muscular injury, with a lengthy spell on the sidelines to come. A club statement read: “Albion skipper Jed Wallace will be out for several weeks after picking up a calf strain during the 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday.

“Jed will now enter a period of rehabilitation and will target a return to action for the Baggies’ run-in. Everyone at the club wishes Jed a speedy recovery. “

Wallace’s absence might come as a relief to Leeds supporters, despite the winger’s dwindling influence on his club’s attacking threat - he has just one league goal this season. The forward has been a regular threat in year’s gone by, scoring four goals in nine games against the Whites for previous club Millwall.

That included a stoppage-time winner back in January 2018 as Leeds lost 4-3 at home to Millwall. Thomas Christiansen’s side fought back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, despite being down to 10 men following a red card for Liam Cooper, but then conceded on 87 minutes before Wallace won it in added-time. There will be no such repeat next weekend.

West Brom are already without top-scorer Josh Maja, who picked up a similar injury last month that required surgery. He was also given a somewhat vague prognosis of ‘several weeks’ and is expected to miss his side’s trip to Elland Road next weekend. The 26-year-old had bagged 12 goals in 26 games for the Baggies and his absence has coincided with a drop in form.

The Baggies were able to welcome back striker Daryl Dike on Saturday, however, almost a year to the day since he ruptured his Achilles tendon. They also signed reported Leeds loan target Adam Armstrong from Southampton for the rest of the season.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won just one of their last eight in the league, with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Millwall following a midweek defeat at home to managerless play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers. They host Oxford United this weekend before travelling to Leeds, and combative midfielder Jayson Molumby will also be unavailable for the Elland Road clash, should he pick up a 10th booking of the campaign on Saturday.