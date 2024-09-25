Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A summer move to Leeds United didn’t look likely just a few years ago.

Leeds United summer signing Isaac Schmidt admits he almost gave up his dream of playing football but for a ‘miracle’ that saved his career.

Schmidt earned his £2.5million move to Elland Road this summer after an impressive three-year spell at FC St Gallen, with the versatile defender racking up a steady return of goals and assists while operating comfortably in multiple roles. The 24-year-old’s stock has been on the rise over that period but from a career low, with personal doubts almost pushing him out of professional football altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having come through the academy at FC Lausanne-Sport, Schmidt was promoted to the first-team at 19 but was on the fringes and left questioning his ability at the highest level. It was only when St Gallen expressed their interest out of the blue that a pathway to senior football opened up - and he grabbed it.

“Three years ago, there was a moment where I was between going out of professional football completely or going to the third or fourth division,” Schmidt told Leeds Live. “I had a miracle that St Gallen saw me for a few games in that last year (2019/20).

“The coach saw me for one game and he told me ‘You were the best player. I don't care if you had the injury. If we work with you hard, we can make something.’ Today, I can say he did a good choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That move handed Schmidt his chance to develop while actually playing senior football and the Swiss youth international did enough to catch the eye of Elland Road recruitment chiefs. It’s the kind of move he didn’t expect, with Swiss exports usually coming from the top-end clubs, but he is grateful regardless and insists it shows Leeds’ admiration for his talent.

“I was so happy [when Leeds came calling],” he added. “A lot of people know where I come from. I had a really difficult journey in my career, even in my youth. To have a club like Leeds to come for me was a really great achievement already. When they came, it was clear for me I have to make everything to go there.

“I was surprised because most of the time clubs like that go to look to other clubs like Young Boys, Basel, maybe Lugano or Servette, but they never come to St Gallen normally. It was even better because even if I'm not in a club that people really look at, they saw me and that's really great. I'm always thankful to God for that.”