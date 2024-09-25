Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s results in their next four fixtures will likely determine whether the team are promotion protagonists this season or face another uphill battle to avoid play-off anxiety.

Leeds’ next four fixtures will give supporters the clearest indication of how the team’s season could pan out as the Whites go up against a quartet of opponents, all capable of dealing Leeds a blow in their bid to return to the Premier League.

United are just inside the play-off spots with 11 points after six games, winning three whilst remaining unbeaten and yet to concede away from home. They are five points off West Bromwich Albion in top spot, but the Whites’ underlying numbers suggest there is little to separate Leeds and those currently occupying the automatic promotion places.

Next up, United face Coventry City at Elland Road, a fixture Leeds drew last term and as recently as April, found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Mark Robins’ squad was supplemented over the summer by the likes of Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town, but the Sky Blues did bid farewell to playmaker Callum O’Hare, who joined recently-relegated Sheffield United. Crucially, though, Coventry have retained the services of brutish front two Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Despite sitting 19th in the table, each of Coventry’s four defeats across all competitions this season have been by a single goal, in close-run contests the Midlands club could have edged themselves. Like Leeds, their underlying numbers suggest Coventry’s performances have been more in line with a club that should find itself in the play-off places, therefore the task should not be underestimated come Saturday afternoon.

Then, it’s a trip to Carrow Road for Leeds where a side including Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray toiled to a 0-0 draw in the play-off semi-final first leg back in May. Leeds also found themselves two goals down at Norwich City last season, before a Summerville-inspired turnaround helped Daniel Farke to all three points at his former employers' expense.

This season, under new management, the Canaries have held Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United to score-draws at Carrow Road, both of whom sit above Leeds in the Championship table as things stand. Furthermore, only two sides have scored more goals in their opening three home games than Norwich’s seven.

Back-to-back away trips are never easy in this division, especially not when they’re separated by three days and the second is against early pace-setters Sunderland, playing with freedom and confidence under new boss Regis Le Bris.

The Frenchman has his young Black Cats playing effective, attacking football, but demonstrated in the Wear-Tees derby last weekend they are more than capable of protecting a lead - just as they did at the Stadium of Light when Leeds visited last December.

At the time of writing, Sunderland are in second place with the joint-most goals scored in the division and yet to concede at home this term, proving the next couple of weeks will be no cakewalk for Farke’s men.

October’s international break isn’t likely to offer Leeds a reprieve ahead of a Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United at Elland Road, either. Leeds had 13 call-ups to various international squads earlier this month and a similar number are likely to go out again.

That will allow Farke a limited amount of time to prepare his side for the Blades’ visit, which he intimated was a factor in Leeds’ recent defeat by Burnley.

"We know that no other team on this level has had that much [disruption] in the international break because we have had 13 players away. We like this fact because it means we also have good players on international duty. But the first game is always a bit more affected.

"I thought we had a really good performance and for that, I am even more devastated," Farke said.

So far, Leeds’ numbers are good and 11 points from six is decent going for a team eyeing automatic promotion. They will need to start beating teams who are also likely to be in the mix, though, after drawing against West Brom and losing to Scott Parker’s Clarets.

Currently, Leeds have not beaten anyone higher than 16th in the table with two of their wins against sides in the bottom three.

Those in the relegation zone - Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Cardiff City - have all already faced Leeds, which could indicate the fixture schedule has been somewhat kind to Leeds at the beginning of 2024/25.

Farke has been under pressure from supporters, many of whom deem his football at the start of this season to be lacking in entertainment, whilst others have laid last season's failure to win promotion with the squad at his disposal at the German's door. If Leeds come through their next four games with a generous points haul, there can be no surer way of silencing critics than with results, but a sub-par tally could validate doubters' grievances with the two-time Championship winner.

The real tests are set to arrive thick and fast with four games, an international break, lots of travel and a local derby all taking place in the space of 20 days; how they fare will represent an accurate yardstick to measure the rest of the season, particularly as that will be ten games into the new campaign.