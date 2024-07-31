Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old is being looked after by one of his former Leeds United teammates.

Archie Gray is settling into life at Tottenham Hotspur with ease and the teenager has had one of his former Leeds United teammates looking out for him.

Gray hasn’t yet celebrated the one-year anniversary of his senior debut but is already being touted as one of England’s most promising stars, having secured a £40million move to Tottenham earlier this summer. The 18-year-old first appeared on a Leeds teamsheet for last season’s opening-weekend clash against Cardiff City and quickly became ever-present, going on to make the right-back spot his own under Daniel Farke on his way to being crowned the Championship’s Young Player of the Season.

The versatile teenager has wasted no time settling into his new team, both on and off the pitch, with videos posted via Tottenham’s social media accounts showing the Leeds academy graduate mixing it with some football’s biggest names. And it is the Premier League club’s leading man that has been easing him in, with captain Heung-min Son under strict instruction from former Spurs defender Joe Rodon.

"I’m really enjoying it and everyone’s been brilliant with me so far,” Gray told Football.London. “I wouldn’t say I’m the hardest guy to get along with, I’m pretty laid back and pretty easy to speak to, but everyone’s been amazing with me and I’m enjoying the first few weeks.

"On the pitch and off the pitch, [Son] has been helping me, it’s just little things. He is really good friends with Joe Rodon and last year when Joe was at Leeds I was probably the closest with Joe when he joined and I think when I came here Joe told Sonny to look after me a little bit. He’s making me feel really welcome and just with little things like helping me speak to everyone and helping me into the group.

“Every day he sets the standard in training and I look up to him and I feel like I’m lucky to have a player like that in the team and for him to be captain is just incredible. I can’t speak highly enough of him. You know his quality in games, he’s been showing it for ten years now and internationally he’s been amazing. I don’t usually like speaking that highly of people in the same team as me, because it feels weird, but he's incredible."

Videos of Gray impressing during pre-season at Tottenham have proved bittersweet for Leeds supporters, who are happy to see an academy graduate continue to develop but disappointed it can not be at Elland Road. The teenager’s exit left a rather large hole in the first-team squad as well, with two replacements needed to cover right-back and central midfield.

Leeds have been able to source those replacements, however, with both Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle looking sharp already. Bogle in particular has enjoyed an excellent start to life with his new club, twice setting up Mateo Joseph while away in Germany and showing plenty of attacking impetus.