Leeds United have been linked with the in-demand winger recently.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is ‘determined’ to join Southampton this summer amid continued talks with Crystal Palace and reports of interest from Leeds United.

Leeds were one of several Championship teams thought to have ‘expressed interest’ in taking Rak-Sakyi on loan for the 2024/25 season, with the winger expected to find more regular football away from Selhurst Park. Palace are reportedly open to a move but only on loan, with the top-flight club holding their young star in high regard.

Southampton’s Premier League status would usually pit them above second-tier rivals but their desire to sign Rak-Sakyi permanently is proving an issue, having seen an offer to sign the 21-year-old on loan with an option to buy rebuffed. But Russell Martin’s side are set to up the permanent option within their offer and Sky Sports report that negotiations are ongoing.

Palace are hesitant to do business with a Premier League rivals and also see Rak-Sakyi in their longer-term plans, but Southampton hope to table an offer they cannot refuse. The newly-promoted side are also boosted by the feeling that their target is keen to make the move to St Mary’s.

The initial plan was to send the tricky winger to the Championship for a season, having seen the success Chelsea enjoyed with loaning out Omari Hutchinson to Ipswich Town before selling him to the Tractor Boys for £18m earlier this summer. Rak-Sakyi was kept on board at Selhurst Park last season but struggled for regular starts, due to the combination of long-term injury issues and the constant presence of star duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in his position.

As many as 15 Championship sides are thought to have been eyeing a loan move, with Leeds, Sunderland and Sheffield United all named in recent reports. Whether Daniel Farke’s side would be ready to turn interest into a formal proposal remains to be seen but Southampton seem intent on landing their man.

Should Palace fend off approaches from St Mary’s and stick with their initial plan, Leeds would likely have to provide a guarantee of regular football and as things stand, that could prove an issue. Daniel Farke is still well-stocked in attacking areas, with all of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James, Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson in Germany for pre-season and currently set to stay on board.

Should any of the above names leave - there is growing interest in Summerville and Gnonto from the Premier League - then Leeds may be better-placed to offer assurances over game-time but even then, competition for places is fierce. In addition, Farke opted for a back-three during Friday’s pre-season meeting with Harrogate Town and a permanent formation chance would see attacking spots reduced.