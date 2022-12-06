How much money each Premier League team would earn if the season ended now

The first half of the Premier League campaign has offered us some brilliant football and some huge upsets. With many expecting the three promoted clubs to go straight back down, it comes as a bit surprise to see Fulham only three points from a top six spot, while Bournemouth also sit above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to continue their impressive form after the World Cup as they sit top of the table, while Newcastle United will also be aiming for European football after suffering only one defeat this season. While these clubs’ main aim will be the silverware and celebrations that come with their success, they will also be keeping on eye on the handsome reward they will receive for finishing so high in the Premier League.

A total of 50 per cent of the domestic broadcasting deal is split evenly, with around £34.1 million going to each club. Another 25 per cent depends on the amount of times the team is selected to be shown on live TV, while the remaining 25 per cent is based on league position. A similar agreement is also in place for international broadcast money which each club given £50.1m as an equal share, before each place gained in thet able earns an additional £0.7m.

Looking back at how much prize money each top flight club earned last season, we have worked out Leeds United and their rivals would fare this time round if the season ended now.

1. Arsenal £161.3 million Photo Sales

2. Man City £159.8 million Photo Sales

3. Newcastle United £152.1 million Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur £151.7 million Photo Sales