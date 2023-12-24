Preston North End v Leeds United team news: Four ruled out and two are doubts
The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Leeds United's Boxing Day trip to Championship rivals Preston North End.
There were contrasting fortunes for Championship rivals Leeds United and Preston North End ahead of their Boxing Day meeting at Deepdale.
For Leeds, the weekend could prove to be monumental in their push for promotion into the Premier League after Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe all scored into a stunning 4-0 win over second placed Ipswich Town.
After suffering consecutive defeats, Preston will head into the game sat in mid-table and looking to move on from an agonisingly late loss at Swansea City on Friday night as a 95th minute winner from Jamie Paterson gave the visitors all three points.
Both sides will head into the Boxing Day meeting looking to further their own causes, with Leeds sat just seven points shy of the automatic promotion spots and Preston now four points adrift of the play-off places.
Ahead of the game, the YEP assesses the latest injury news facing both Whites boss Daniel Farke and North End counterpart Ryan Lowe.