'No' - Joe Rodon on improvement Leeds United want to see and Whites squad 'gap' stance
Leeds dazzled in Saturday’s Championship hosting of promotion rivals Ipswich Town who found themselves 3-0 down at the interval en route to a 4-0 hammering as the Whites cut the gap to the automatic promotion spots to seven points.
Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe all netted for Leeds who also benefited from a Leif Davis own goal but Rodon also hailed the importance of a clean sheet at the other end as part of a fine afternoon for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Highlighting the desire for keeping out the opposition more often, Rodon told LUTV: “Not just for my game but I think the whole team - we all want to improve in this aspect and of course scoring goals at the other end and most importantly keeping them out of the net. I think all round it was a strong performance."
Rodon also declared the Whites squad ‘gap’ stance, pressed on whether there was any talk of the ten-point advantage that second-placed Ipswich held over third-placed Leeds heading into Saturday’s clash at Elland Road.
"No. We've reached the half way point in the season so there's still a long way to go,” said Rodon. "We know how tough this league is and every opponent will offer us a different challenge. All we can do is keep concentrating on the next game ahead and keep pulling in the three points."
That next game will now present itself on Boxing Day as a lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End presents the second instalment of four games in ten days. Rodon declared: “We all know this next week is going to be really busy and tough for us. I think all the boys are really looking forward to the challenge ahead and just now recover and get ready for the next time."