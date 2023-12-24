'No' - Joe Rodon on improvement Leeds United want to see and Whites squad 'gap' stance

Joe Rodon has hailed a step forward amid a specific improvement that Leeds United’s players want to see and the Whites squad ‘gap’ stance.

Leeds dazzled in Saturday’s Championship hosting of promotion rivals Ipswich Town who found themselves 3-0 down at the interval en route to a 4-0 hammering as the Whites cut the gap to the automatic promotion spots to seven points.

Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe all netted for Leeds who also benefited from a Leif Davis own goal but Rodon also hailed the importance of a clean sheet at the other end as part of a fine afternoon for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Highlighting the desire for keeping out the opposition more often, Rodon told LUTV: “Not just for my game but I think the whole team - we all want to improve in this aspect and of course scoring goals at the other end and most importantly keeping them out of the net. I think all round it was a strong performance."

JOB DONE: Joe Rodon, centre, celebrates with his Leeds United teammates following the first-half penalty from Crysencio Summerville, right, which put the Whites 3-0 up in Saturday's 4-0 romp against Championship rivals Ipswich Town at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Rodon also declared the Whites squad ‘gap’ stance, pressed on whether there was any talk of the ten-point advantage that second-placed Ipswich held over third-placed Leeds heading into Saturday’s clash at Elland Road.

"No. We've reached the half way point in the season so there's still a long way to go,” said Rodon. "We know how tough this league is and every opponent will offer us a different challenge. All we can do is keep concentrating on the next game ahead and keep pulling in the three points."