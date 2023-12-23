MERRY CHRISTMAS - Leeds United gave their manager and Elland Road the perfect Christmas gift with a 4-0 beating of Ipswich Town. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Whites hit the front early and by half-time had the game wrapped up. Pascal Struijk’s quick reactions in the Ipswich area allowed him to head in an eighth-minute opener and although the second did not arrive until midway through the first half, the Whites always looked in control. A quick counter attack led to Leif Davis putting through his own net against his former club and on the stroke of half-time the defender fouled Crysencio Summerville in the area, before the winger picked himself up to convert the resulting spot-kick.

There was no real let up in the second half, Joel Piroe getting on the scoresheet seven minutes after the break with a fine finish and Leeds kept the game under a tight leash from there on in, Illan Meslier going off at full-time without having made a save. The Whites have now beaten the second-placed Tractor Boys twice this season and got one over on league leaders Leicester City away from home too, to prove their credentials in crunch matches.

Farke unsurprisingly took delight in the controlling manner of Saturday's beating of Ipswich and the second half defensive dominance. He said: "It's not possible in football to be there with a perfect performance but it was probably our most mature performance of the season, especially regarding playing one of the top sides. We were all over them. A fully deserved 4-0 win. We gave two half chances away in the first half, second half there was an expected goals of zero. I can hardly remember a game like that. It was unbelievable work from my players. We didn't give away one corner. We were outstanding in all phases. For me the most important thing, even at 4-0 up, is that we still didn't want to give any chances away. This is the most impressive topic and aspect. I'm pretty happy tonight."

Although a young side could be forgiven for getting over-excited at a 3-0 half-time lead in such a big game, Farke saw real focus in his players at the break and 'had a good feeling' about the second half. Their response to some meaty challenges was exactly what he called for in the dressing room. He said: "Obviously when you're losing you try to provoke something and try to find your way into the game. We reacted in a really professional way, calm, mature, didn't answer with fouls. We made it our game with many good possession spells. They're a really good side having a fantastic season so far.

"At half-time there were not too many words needed. It was more like not to underestimate the situation. We were playing a really good side, who would try to find a way back into the game. We spoke about needing to stay cool and play our football and not be over-excited and play every ball forward. We also wanted to go forward and be greedy to score the next goal without losing our defensive discipline."

The win cut Ipswich's lead over the Whites to seven points, but the comprehensive nature of it will make waves across the division. It was the Tractor Boys' heaviest defeat since a 5-2 loss to Bolton in September 2021 and their biggest loss under Kieran McKenna.

"Three points, that's always priceless," said Farke. "The result is also good for the goal difference, our points tally. If you win in such a manner against one of the best sides in the league it's always good for the confidence and the mood. But it's not like we're sitting top, Ipswich are in a really good position. It's also important we protect our position. We need to make sure we keep going if we want to finish in the top six or even better. It sends a bit of a message out. It's good for the mood but sadly not worth more than three points."

Showing up so impressively when the pressure is perhaps not quite as intense is what Farke wants to see next from his side as they chase promotion. "When the pressure is a bit on, a spotlight game, like away at Ipswich or Leicester, or at home to Ipswich, that we deliver a good performance is a pretty good sign of a winning mentality, which you need. It's important you don't crack under pressure. Right now it's up to us to work on bringing this mentality and show it with consistency every three days and in every game. We're on a good path. What we've won in terms of points and the wins we've had is quite impressive, but to bring this consistent winning mentality and show it in each and every game, to be there with at least a seven out of 10 on a bad day, is the task for the next weeks and months."