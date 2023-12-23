Leeds United defender and stand-in skipper Pascal Struijk has paid tribute to Elland Road for its role in the Whites' still-unbeaten run at home this season after victory against Ipswich Town.

The Dutch defender chalked up his fourth goal of the season on Saturday afternoon as Ipswich endured an Elland Road nightmare before Christmas. Struijk's opener from an early set-piece set the tone for the match, which saw United race into a 3-0 lead by half-time, before adding a fourth through Joel Piroe shortly after the restart.

Struijk has worn the armband for Daniel Farke's side in each of last 11 starts and celebrated his goal wholeheartedly in front of Elland Road's South Stand with less than ten minutes on the clock. Speaking to the YEP after the game, the 24-year-old expressed his delight at hitting the back of the net, dubbing Leeds' performance 'almost perfect'.

"I would say perfect team performance, well, not perfect but almost. Really good game from the whole team. Always very happy to get on the scoresheet if it's possible. And it's an honour wearing the armband. Very good, total performance.

"It was the target from us to start sharp, to get on them, get the crowd involved," Struijk added. "When you get an early goal like this the stadium's buzzing. Everybody gets going, sets the tone for the whole game really. I think overall it's very important we got on the scoresheet so early - and then Elland Road does its job."

Ipswich appeared shell-shocked by Leeds' opener, while ex-Whites defender Leif Davis had the misfortune of deflecting Crysencio Summerville's cross into his own net for United's second, before bundling the Dutchman to the ground inside the area, which subsequently led to Leeds' third from the penalty spot.

"They're always so important because they really help us, they motivate us," Struijk said, discussing the Elland Road crowd. "When you win a tackle and the stadium goes so loud, it's an amazing feeling, it just pushes the whole team forward. And not just today, Elland Road this season has been amazing, we're still unbeaten at home so hopefully we can keep this form going.

"[Remaining unbeaten at home is] not in my head when we go to the game, but obviously it's a record that's still there. We try to win every single game if possible, everyone tries to do that. To stay still unbeaten at home, it's perfect, so hopefully we can keep this run going."