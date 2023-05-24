Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Premier League table without VAR: Where Leeds United, Everton, Leicester and West Ham would sit - gallery

Nerves are on edge for Leeds United supporters as their side’s battle against relegation from the Premier League approaches its conclusion.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 24th May 2023, 20:50 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 21:05 BST

The Whites will head into Sunday’s season-ending home game against Tottenham Hotspur sat second from bottom in the table, with only already relegated Southampton preventing them from sitting at the foot. Only a home win against Spurs will be enough to give Sam Allardyce’s men a chance of survival - but even a win will not be enough for the Whites if relegation rivals Everton take all three points from their home game against Bournemouth.

Leicester City are sandwiched by Allardyce’s former and current employers and they will hope to keep alive their hopes of an unlikely survival when they bring down the curtain on their season with a home game with West Ham United.

Numerous factors could impact on the outcome of the relegation battle and it seems almost inevitable VAR will come into play at some point during what is sure to be a nerve-shredding afternoon. But how would the Premier League table look if VAR had not been introduced?

How has VAR impacted on the points tallies of Leeds United and their Premier League rivals?

1. A Premier League table without the use of VAR

How has VAR impacted on the points tallies of Leeds United and their Premier League rivals? Photo: GLYN KIRK

Points without VAR: 92 - Difference: +4

2. 1st: Manchester City

Points without VAR: 92 - Difference: +4 Photo: Martin Rickett

Points without VAR: 82 - Difference: +1

3. 2nd Arsenal

Points without VAR: 82 - Difference: +1 Photo: Getty

Points without VAR: 70 - Difference: None

4. 3rd Newcastle United

Points without VAR: 70 - Difference: None Photo: Getty Images

