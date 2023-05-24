Leeds United’s Premier League fate is out of their own hands heading into the final game of the season

A Premier League season full of twists and turns has led to Leeds United needing a win on the final day of the season to stand any chance of remaining in the top flight.

The Whites sit 19th ahead of the final weekend, level on points with Leicester City and two behind Everton in 17th. All three sides are at home with Leeds taking on Tottenham Hotspur while Leicester host West Ham and the Toffees welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park.

Leeds need all three points against Spurs or they will be relegated, they then need both sides above them to drop points. If Everton draw, the Whites must win by three or more goals to match the Merseyside club’s goal difference and stay up via goals scored.

It could be a dramatic day on Sunday and data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most likely outcome in each game - and we looked at what it could mean for the final table come Sunday evening.

