Leeds United man named in preliminary England squad alongside Premier League stars
The tournament will be hosted in Romania and Georgia, the latter being where the Young Lions contest each of their three group stage matches. Cresswell is in line to start for the youngsters having carved out a spot alongside Taylor Harwood-Bellis in central defence during qualification.
The 20-year-old has picked up nine caps for his country at Under-21 level and is expected to be named in Carsley’s final squad, which is set to be announced on June 14.
Cresswell spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Championship side Millwall, where he was well-received by the South London club’s supporters for his commitment, effort and application. He will return to Thorp Arch for pre-season with Leeds this summer and could play a significant first-team role for the Whites next season.
Whilst out on loan, Cresswell suffered an orbital fracture ruling him our for Millwall’s Championship run-in which saw the Lions miss out on the play-offs on the final day. That particular issue appears to no longer be an issue given his inclusion in this England training camp.
The full squad includes Levi Colwill, Harvey Elliott, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Ramsey, Curtis Jones, Oliver Skipp, Emile Smith Rowe and Noni Madueke – all who have featured prominently in the Premier League this season.