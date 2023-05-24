The tournament will be hosted in Romania and Georgia, the latter being where the Young Lions contest each of their three group stage matches. Cresswell is in line to start for the youngsters having carved out a spot alongside Taylor Harwood-Bellis in central defence during qualification.

The 20-year-old has picked up nine caps for his country at Under-21 level and is expected to be named in Carsley’s final squad, which is set to be announced on June 14.

Cresswell spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Championship side Millwall, where he was well-received by the South London club’s supporters for his commitment, effort and application. He will return to Thorp Arch for pre-season with Leeds this summer and could play a significant first-team role for the Whites next season.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Charlie Cresswell of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and France U21 at The King Power Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Whilst out on loan, Cresswell suffered an orbital fracture ruling him our for Millwall’s Championship run-in which saw the Lions miss out on the play-offs on the final day. That particular issue appears to no longer be an issue given his inclusion in this England training camp.